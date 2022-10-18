Focus shifts to informing people about voting

The Fijian Elections Office has now shifted its focus to raising awareness on voting in the 2022 General Election.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says their focus has now changed from raising awareness about voter registration and Fijians can expect a change in how the FEO does its advertisements.

The Supervisor of Elections has also stated that this weekend they will carry out a snap registration drive in major divisions.

“We focusing on the urban centres again, but it will be nationwide. We will be giving you exact details again.”

Saneem says as of October 2nd, there are 691,824 registered voters in the country.

He says that 347,111 men and 344,713 women have registered to vote in the General Election in 2022.