FLP to launch its manifesto next week

The Fiji Labour Party Mahendra Chaudhry

The Fiji Labour Party will be ramping up it campaigns to ensure they can relay their messages to Fijians.

Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry says they will be launching their manifesto next week, which outlines the initiatives that the party will implement if they are elected into government.

Chaudhry says it is a comprehensive manifesto that will focus on some of the critical areas such as the national economy, education and health services.

“We will be launching our manifesto on that day. Together with that we will also launch labour government budget. We have also prepared our budget which will be launched.”

Fiji Labour Party yesterday filed nomination for 44 candidates.

Meanwhile, the National Federation Party could not file nominations yesterday due to what is believed to have been due to some issues with the nomination papers.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says NFP has until Monday to lodge the papers.

Questions sent to NFP remain unanswered.