FLP ready for polls

FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry. [File Photo]

The Fiji Labour Party says it is ready for the elections on December 14th.

Following the announcement of the election date this morning, former Prime Minister and FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry urges registered voters to cast their votes.

He says he is overwhelmed by the support Opposition parties have been receiving.

Article continues after advertisement

He says while the poll is close to Christmas, he is appealing to Fijians to make the necessary adjustments to ensure that they cast their vote.

The FLP has announced around 40 provisional candidates, with more names expected to be announced soon.