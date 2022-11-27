FLP raises concern over comment; Sayed-Khaiyum replies

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry (left), FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Bhajan is also sung by itaukei and Muslims, there is nothing wrong with it.

This was highlighted by FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum following Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry’s statement.

Chaudhry claims that Sayed-Khaiyum questioned the calibre of the candidate referring to their candidate as a “bhajaniya” and asked whether the guy would be able to contribute to debates and discussions.

Chaudhry claims that Sayed-Khaiyum has insulted the entire Hindu community by referring scathingly to FLP candidate’s leisure activity of singing bhajans

However, Sayed-Khaiyum says he was only talking about the calibre of the candidates.

He adds that they are not engaging in divisive politics.