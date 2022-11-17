FLP plans to raise minimum wage rate

Mahendra Chaudhry

The Fiji Labour Party believes the current minimum wage is inadequate, and leader Mahendra Chaudhry says they will review it to take into account the cost of living.

FLP launched its manifesto today, and Chaudhry says they will gradually increase the minimum wage while inflation stabilizes.

“We will implement our program for 100 percent employment while increasing wages and stabilizing inflation. This will reduce the cost of living, create broad wealth, and allow everyone to get ahead. It will mean that our best and brightest will want to stay on our shores, and it will mean Fiji will become an advanced country like Australia or New Zealand.”

The ruling government this year announced a four-dollar minimum wage, which is being implemented in four tranches.

The FLP also announced it will provide scholarships to assist more financially disadvantaged students.

The former Prime Minister also says they will reinstate the University of the South Pacific grant and review the fees charged by tertiary institutions as a condition of their grant.

In a very fine print they have mentioned that the expenditure on the activities and projects will be funded from the Consolidated Fund through the government budgeting process and accounted for in all aspects as per the requirement of the Finance Management Act.