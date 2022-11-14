FLP files three more candidate nominations

The Fiji Labour Party has filed nominations for three more candidates today.

This after the Fijian Elections Office only approved 42 of their candidates from the 44 filed by the party.

The three provisional candidates are former Lautoka mayor, Rohit Kumar, Rajen Kumar and Narendra Sharma.

FLP Vice President Monica Raghwan filed the nominations this morning.

She says two of their nominations were rejected due to convictions, following which they filed three more nominations.

She remains optimistic that their party, which raked in 2800 votes in 2018, will be able to achieve the five percent threshold and secure seats in parliament.

The Party will launch its manifesto this Thursday.