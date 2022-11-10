FLP files 44 nominations

Fiji Labour Party at the Fijian Elections Office today

Fiji Labour Party has filed its nomination of candidates at the Fijian Elections Office today.

Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry met with the Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem to hand over their application for the nomination of candidates.

Chaudhry says they have submitted nominations for 44 candidates.

Article continues after advertisement

“At the moment we have filed for 44. We might add some more to it because the nominations close on Monday. We are still receiving applications and we will see how it goes.”



FLP Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry outside Fijian Elections Office today

Chaudhry says he is proud that FLP is the second party to file the nomination of their provisional candidates.

He adds FLP has a good mix of candidates from all Divisions.

The nomination period ends on Monday, November 14th, 2022.

FLP provisional candidates list include Mahendra Chaudhry – leader, Monica Raghwan, Mariama Rayawa, Karam Chand Bidesi, Michael Fong, Jamal Khan, Emosi Silikiwai, Steven Singh, Kamlesh Lal, Ajay Nand, Rohit Chand, Narendra Prasad, Eloni Dike Ratoto , Filimoni Batiniu Matawalu, Ratu Jale Colatanakadavu, Krishneel Kumar, Satendra Kumar, Pt. Dinesh Prasad, Haroon Ali Shah, Milika Nasilivata, Ronald Ritesh Pariyashi, Ugen Pal, Robert Charles Joseph, Brijesh Chandra, Rovil Singh, Jotish Narayan, Jitendra Kumar, Raj Rattan, Taina Rokotabua, Mereani Saivalu, Shaireen Nur Nisha, Pranal Pravinesh Prasad, Tiger Chandra Narayan, Atunaisa Tuiwava Raituku, Shaneel Deepak Singh, Jitendra Kumar, Surendra Lal, Alan Kaukilevuka Tauinasoni, Nadan Nathaniel, Maca Hill.