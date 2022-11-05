FLP confident of securing seats

The Fiji labour Party, Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry

The Fiji labour Party has started its campaign with a meet and greet session in Navua today.

Party leader, Mahendra Chaudhry says this provides them an opportunity to listen firsthand from Fijians and better plan their other campaigns.

With General Election almost six weeks away, Chaudhry believes they are ready.

“We have our candidates in different districts of the country and they are doing their own campaigning. I met the candidates in the Western Division all of them from Sigatoka to Rakiraki and they have a program of work which has been assigned to them.”

FLP Provisional Candidate, Monica Raghwan says today’s meet and greet session received positive response from the residents of Navua

Raghwan says they are confident of securing seats in parliament and are ready to launch the manifesto next week.