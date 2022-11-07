FLP confident of securing seats in parliament

The Fiji Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry

The Fiji Labour Party which raked in 2, 800 votes in the last General Election is ramping up its campaign around the country.

Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry says their provisional candidates have started campaigning in their own areas.

He says they have drawn up a plan for the next few weeks as the 2022 General Election draws near.

“We are doing a program of work campaign program for the Northern division as well as the central division Suva, Nausori Valelevu and other areas so yes we are back in action, things are looking good. There is a lot to do so the next five weeks will be a very hectic time for all of us.”

Provisional candidate Monica Raghwan says the party is confident they will get into parliament this time around.

“We have also lined up meetings in different areas. We have several candidates particularly Suva Nausori corridor so everyone is out at work campaigning and in little pocket meetings and we are also building up to the big rally.”

The FLP is also expected to launch its manifesto and budget in the coming days.