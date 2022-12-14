First-time voters turn up to Namadi polling station

Civil participation of the young generations is essential for democracies and this was evident today as dozens of first-time voters turned up at various polling stations to be part of the General Election.

At Namadi Heights in Suva, three first-time voters shared why they voted, the issues that matter most to them, and what it’s like to vote for the first time.

Among the group, this morning was 18-year-old Maciu Matakarawa.

“I found the process easy because as soon as I walked into the polling venue, an FEO officer was there to assist me.”

Manasa Rayasi says he opted to vote today because he wants the government to invest more in education.

“As a youth, I voted for someone whom I believed will help me and other youths to progress further in life.”

Sainimere Kurumaira a first-year university student echoed similar sentiments.

“As a youth, I felt like I never really had a voice in this country, and the change in this country and so my Dad convinced otherwise it wouldn’t really be the case, he said young people have a very large influence in the country.”

The Fijian Elections Office states that more than 36,000 Fijians are first-time voters.