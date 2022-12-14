The latest provisional results continue to be released by the Supervisor of Elections.

The People’s Alliance has received 32, 955 votes, FijiFirst has 18, 468 votes, Fiji Labour Party has 6,131 votes, the National Federation Party has 5, 850 votes, Social Democratic Liberal Party has 5,676, Unity Fiji has 3850 votes, We Unite Fiji Party has 2056 votes and The New Generation Party has 743 votes, and All Peoples Party has managed to rake in 599 votes.

Looking at the results by candidates, Peoples Alliance Peceli Vosanibola is now leading the tally with 15,127, FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama 9,654 votes, PA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has 5978 votes, and also on 4th place is Monika Raghwan of FLP 2,383, Kitione Radrodro of PA 2,141 while Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is 1,325.