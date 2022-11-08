First candidate approved for election

[Photo: Supplied]

Former schoolteacher, Rajendra Prasad Sharma is the first approved candidate for the December 14 General Election.

This comes as his nomination was approved by the Fijian Elections Office this morning.

Sharma, who had initially filed his nomination last week, had his first nomination rejected over the weekend.

However, he re-lodged his application after rectifying the areas of concerns and is now set to contest the election as an independent candidate.

Sharma, originally from Vanua Levu has been in the teaching profession for over 34 years and retired as a school principal in April this year.

More candidate nominations are expected in the next few days as political parties get ready for the proposed candidate ball draw scheduled for November 18th in Suva.