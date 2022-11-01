Final stretch to election starts for candidates

Chair of Electoral Commission Mukesh Nand

The Electoral Commission along with the Fijian Elections Office has today announced that nomination for candidates wanting to contest the 2022 General Election is now open.

Chair of the Electoral Commission, Mukesh Nand says the nomination period for the receipt of the nomination of candidates for the General Election will be from 8am on the first of November 2022 to 12pm on 14th of November 2022.

He adds the candidate nominations have to be delivered to the elections office situated at St. Stephen’s building.

Nand also adds that there will be two types of nomination forms for the 2022 General Election.

“Form One is for independent candidate nominations, and form two is for political party candidate nominations. Both of these forms can be accessed from the Fijian Elections Office website. Ladies and gentlemen nomination forms will be accompanied by a deposit of $1000 for each party candidate.”

Nand adds those who want to register their nomination as an independent candidate must also present a list of 1000 supporters in the approved form along with the nomination for any candidate who wishes to withdraw his or her nomination form.

“Once the nomination period has ended, the supervisor of elections will proceed to vet all applications and decide whether an independent nomination or party nomination has met all the criteria in order to be approved as a candidate for the 2022 general election.”

The Electoral Chair says approved list of candidates for the 2022 General Election will then be displayed as a place of nomination.

He adds holding these objections to any candidate nominations and appeals to the decision of Supervisor of Elections must be received by the Electoral Commission no later than 4pm on 15 November 2022.

Nand says once these requirements have been met, any objections and appeals appropriately dealt with the Fijian Elections Office will proceed with the national candidates list.

The Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem also highlighted that the $1,000 has to be in Fijian currency.

He adds it has to be by either a bank cheque or legal tender and they will not accept personal cheques, political party cheques for any other kinds of payment.

He adds they will not be accepting any other form of payments.