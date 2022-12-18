Final handing over moved to 4pm

SoE and members of the media during the Press conference yesterday at the Results Centre.

The final results handover of the 2022 General Election to the Electoral Commission has been re-scheduled to 4pm.

The FEO in a statement says it is in the process of quality assurance of the results as well as allowing time for parties to peruse the results so that if they have any issues they can raise the same with the FEO.

This event was initially scheduled to take place at 2pm.

Article continues after advertisement

The FEO says it anticipates that this schedule is not going to change for today.

The summary of the votes polled by each political party and candidate is expected to be announced this afternoon.