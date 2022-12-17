Final numbers by tomorrow

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem

The total number of voters who voted in the 2022 General Election will be known by tomorrow.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem has clarified this after some political parties raised the issue of numbers.

Saneem says this is only known after the final listing is entered into the system, because they need the signed off copies from presiding officers.

He has also today announced that a total of 8820 votes were received through postal ballots.