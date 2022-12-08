FijiFirst will strengthen FICAC

FijiFirst Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama. [Source: FijiFirst/ Facebook]

FijiFirst will never strip the country of its best defence against corruption.

In its manifesto, FijiFirst says it will strengthen the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption to give confidence to Fijians, bilateral partners, and multilateral development banks.

According to FijiFirst, FICAC has successfully prosecuted 166 cases of corruption, with 177 others pending trial.

Article continues after advertisement

FijiFirst says it has also tackled corruption directly by ratifying the UN Convention against corruption and implementing an Open Merit Recruitment System and e-tendering process to eliminate systemic corruption.

Party leader, Voreqe Bainimarama says the manifesto represents the party’s record, outlines its vision, and speaks to the principles that unify Fijians.