FijiFirst to maintain current tax for non-resident companies

FijiFirst Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama says they will maintain the current tax rate for non-resident companies.

Speaking at their rally in Nabua last night, Bainimarama says they had decreased this tax to make it affordable for non-resident companies to operate in Fiji.

Bainimarama says political parties in the opposition have stated that they will increase this tax, but this will cause chaos in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Fiji will lose out on non-resident companies to invest in the country, and Fijians employed by these companies will lose their jobs.

“The FijiFirst government decreased the corporate tax for non-resident companies. It has an aim, which is to make it affordable for them to operate in Fiji. I heard that other political parties are planning to increase it, so they can gain from it. We will lose non-resident companies investing in our country, if this is done. Also, Fijians employed by these non-resident companies will lose their jobs.”

Bainimarama says other political parties’ main aim to increase this tax is for their own gain.

He says candidates from these political parties are justifying their plans on baseless ground.

Bainimarama reiterates that their policies are clear and stable.

He says no other political party is visionary like the FijiFirst.

The FijiFirst Leader is urging Fijians not to be bought by the lies of political parties who have done anything for the country, even when they were in power.