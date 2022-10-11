FijiFirst to comply with FEO directive

The FijiFirst has stated that it will remove the banner on the Suva City Council carpark building within the provided timeframe by the Fijian Elections Office.

The FEO this morning directed FijiFirst and Suva City Council to remove the banner placed on the carpark stating it is not an approved designated area for the placement of campaign materials.

The Party has been given until 4pm on Friday to do so.

The FijiFirst on its Facebook page has stated that the placement of a FijiFirst banner on the Suva City Council carpark building was an unfortunate and inadvertent error by its Media Team.

It says they have also received correspondence from the FEO and that them for taking note of this matter.

It says they of course subscribe to the premise that all parties are required to place their campaign material in public areas approved and designated for the placement of campaign materials by the FEO.

It says FijiFirst remains committed to adhering to, and upholding the electoral laws, and working with the Fijian Elections Office in order to achieve a free, fair and credible election, and one where all parties are treated on a level playing field.