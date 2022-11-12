FijiFirst policies have benefitted every Fijian: Seruiratu

Inia Seruiratu [left] during a campaign meeting with residents of Newtown in Nasinu.

Numerous politicians in Fiji use lies and fear to convince people to believe their ideologies, says Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu.

He says politics in Fiji thrives on rumors or fear.

Seruiratu highlighted this last night during a campaign meeting with residents of Newtown in Nasinu.

The FijiFirst provisional candidate says some politicians in Fiji have tried to create fear among Fijians by saying that the indigenous Fijians will soon lose their land but to date, no land has been sold or given away by the FijiFirst government.

There were also rumors regarding Fiji being a secular state and this is about how citizens won’t be able to worship Jesus Christ openly.

However, Seruiratu says people continue to worship Jesus and their God even today.

“Appoint a government that looks after you, protects you and will take us to all the good days ahead of us. No other government can do that only the government that is led by the man sitting here. He protects us, takes us forward and protects us. Be very careful about that.”

Seruiratu adds political parties and politicians are now going around telling people to vote FijiFirst out, because FijiFirst has been in power for too long.

However, he says voters need to look at the developments done by this government and no Fijian can say that they have not benefited from the many policies introduced by the FijiFirst.