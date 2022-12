FijiFirst members arrive at SODELPA meeting venue

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

The FijiFirst team has arrived at the SODELPA Management Board meeting venue.

The team include FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama, and General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Also attending are FijiFirst members Semi Koroilavesau, Ioane Naivalarua, Viliame Naupoto and Inia Seruiratu.

The team is led by Sayed-Khaiyum who will make a proposal to the SODELPA board.

Representatives from the People’s Alliance and National Federation Party have exited the venue.