FijiFirst maintains lead in latest results

As per the final results released midmorning today, FijiFirst maintains its lead with 200,063 votes which is 42.60% of the total votes.

The People’s Alliance now has 167,929 which is 35.76% of the total votes.

National Federation Party follows with 41,816, which is 8.90% of the total votes, while SODELPA has 24,191 votes which is 5.15% of the total votes.

SODELPA’s percentage has dropped, from 5.2% in the last update.

Unity Fiji has 13,035, Fiji Labour Party has 12,655, We Unite Fiji has 6,049, All People’s has 2,620 while New Generation Party has 975.

As for the independent candidates; Rajendra Sharma has 198 and Ravinesh Reddy has 80.

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama now has 136,755 votes which is 29.12 percent and PA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has 77,229 votes which is 16.45 percent.

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum now has 22,296 votes and PA Deputy Leader Lynda Tabuya has 11,781 votes.

NFP Leader, Biman Prasad has 11,319 votes.

A total of 469,611 votes have been counted so far from 2047 stations out of 2071.

Final Results by Party as of 18 December 2022 - 9am [2047 of 2071 Stations Counted]