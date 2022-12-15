FijiFirst led provisional results

As of 7am today before the provisional results were flushed, FijiFirst was leading the tally by 162,084 votes.

These provisional results are from 1, 238 of 2, 071 stations counted.

The People’s Alliance had 115,358 votes, National Federation Party had 32,809, and Social Democratic Liberal Party had 16, 202 votes.

The Fiji Labor Party had 1, 0358 votes, Unity Fiji had 9, 258, We Unite Fiji Party had 4, 554, All Peoples Party had 1, 779 and New Generation Party had 646 votes.

Looking at the candidates before the flushing exercise at seven this morning, FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama had 110, 980 votes, The People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka had 57, 710 votes, National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad had 9, 389 and Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry had 5, 031 votes.

SODELPA leader Viliame Gavoka had 2, 772 votes.