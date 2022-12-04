FijiFirst leader reveals name of 2000 coup instigator

FijiFirst Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama says the former leader of the Nationalist Vanua Tako Lavo Party, Iliesa Duvuloco was the cause of racial division in Fiji.

Speaking at their rally at Shirley Park in Lautoka yesterday, Bainimarama says Duvuloco was the instigator of the coup in 2000 and it was his greed that caused racial division.

Bainimarama claims Duvuloco was backed by some of the current candidates in the opposition parties.

“Peceli Rinakama was also in it. He is back again. All those that were in SODELPA, they have moved to Sitiveni Rabuka’s People’s Alliance. Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, one of those that backed Duvuloco.”

Bainimarama says it was the military’s swift action that brought about positive change.

“The military met and discussed on ways to get rid of the fear and uncertainty in Fiji at that time. It was from then that we were able to prosper, be safe, better our economy, people are free to roam and we have put an end to racial division.”

The FijiFirst Leader says there is a need to completely remove racism.

He is urging Fijians to vote wisely to ensure stability in the country.