FijiFirst is the change: Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General-Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at Syria Park in Nausori

FijiFirst General-Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the party is the change because they have changed Fiji’s way of doing things.

He claims that political parties are calling for change, but that the changes brought about by FijiFirst’s policies have been visible in recent years.

“Here you have a government that is not only ensuring that we get our national airline is working well. We have safety and security. We assist people who are also in the businesses. We assist small businesses versus big businesses creating the right environment. We also ensure that there is corruption is eradicated, no corruption. And at the same time, we also looking after the people who in the margins of society, you know people who are disabled. We look after the women, we look after the youth, all of those assistance have been provided.”

Sayed-Khaiyum urged the large crowd of FijiFirst supporters present today at Syria Park in Nausori to vote for a party that will address all issues of concern.

He adds that voters must continue to question political parties about their policies and what they will do to implement them.