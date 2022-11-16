FijiFirst is custodian of change: Naivalurua

Former Commissioner of Police and Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Ioane Naivalurua says he believes in the FijiFirst movement.

He says this is the reason he opted to contest this election alongside FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama, as he believes in the virtues and policies of the party.

Naivalurua says the party guarantees security and change as they are the custodians.

He adds that FijiFirst only discusses future plans it has for Fiji and they work on ensuring unity.

The FijiFirst candidate pleaded with party supporters present at Syria Park in Nausori today to make the right choice and to vote for FijiFirst.

He adds that he and PM have served in countries where civil strife existed and so they have worked to ensure that Fiji does not go down the same path.