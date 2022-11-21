FijiFirst has strong leadership: Bainimarama

The FijiFirst Leader has rubbished claims of him and his government being a dictator in the country.

National Federation Party Candidate Salesh Kumar in a talanoa session claimed that Fiji has been under dictatorship for the past 16 years.

However, FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji’s leadership is clear as all voices are heard before decisions are made.

Kumar claims that the ruling government doesn’t listen and never visited Raiwaqa to discuss the 2013 constitution.

“If the government does not do that then the government is not a democratic government it is a dictatorship. Because the democratic government listens to you and that is what NFP is all about”.

Bainimarama says the 2013 Constitution gave Fiji true democracy for the first time.

They describe me and the Attorney-General as dictators, there is no form of dictatorship happening in government. We only have strong leadership that is what we have. I am not a dictator.

The FijiFirst Leader also revealed that many are not aware that he persuaded the FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to join his party because he is capable of growing Fiji’s economy.

Bainimarama claims political parties are starting to cause racial division and are targeting Sayed-Khaiyum because of his racial background.

He is encouraging Fijians not to believe lies, and to be able to distinguish real and fake promises by politicians in the lead-up to the General Election.