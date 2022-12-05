FijiFirst Government has always planned ahead: Sayed Khaiyum

FijiFirst campaign at Savalu, Votulevu in Nadi.

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum says that running Government is a serious business which they have been doing.

Speaking to some residents of Savalu, Votulevu in Nadi, Sayed-Khaiyum says the FijiFirst party has always planned for the future when running Government.

Sayed Khaiyum due to this, the country has benefited, and no one is left behind because of the strategic plans they have in place for all Fijians.

“These are things that you need to consider, it’s critically important to understand that. I know that people are trying to divide us we heard people saying in the Namosi areas you are itaukei I’m itaukei you vote for me don’t ask any questions you vote for me ill look after you. We had some people who went from Fiji (we know this) they went to India they paid people to this YouTube saying that I’m doing a Jihad in Fiji against all the Hindus. Which Hindu has been discriminated against, that means Hindus won’t get $360.”

Sayed Khaiyum says that compared to other parties, they only worry about how many likes they have on social media.

He again stresses that Fijians should look at their track record as they have done so many things for people over the years.

Sayed Khaiyum adds that if people vote for another party and they do win, they will lose out on what the FijiFirst Government has been providing.

The party will be campaigning again in the Western Division.