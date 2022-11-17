FijiFirst fulfills promises: Riddhi

FijiFirst candidate Riddhi Damodar

Former National Federation Party member and now a FijiFirst candidate Riddhi Damodar says opposition leaders are only good at criticizing the work done by this government.

She says she opted to contest this General Election under the FijiFirst banner because she wants to be part of a team that fulfils changes.

According to Riddhi, being part of an opposition party is easy because they do not have any responsibility.

“But when the government has done good work, do they appreciate it? do they say this was good, this was great? No never. If that’s the case, then opposition should remain in opposition.”

Another FijiFirst woman candidate, Eliane Chandra shared similar sentiments.

She stated that the FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama introduced a culture of unity and fairness.

“He brought about diversity, he brought into this nation acceptance that we are one through the colour of our blood. I am part iTaukei-Indian, and my mum is part iTaukei. If two different races can fall in love and have children then I don’t think it’s a crime that is what our PM has promoted.”

Chandra adds that she champions women’s empowerment and this government has ensured that women’s interests are well looked after through its policies.

The two FijiFirst candidates highlighted this while addressing supporters at Syria Park in Nausori yesterday.