FijiFirst files 55 candidate nominations

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji needs stability and only the current government can offer that.

He made this comment today while filing its 55 candidate nominations to the Fijian Elections Office.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Voreqe Bainimarama is the only leader that can take Fiji forward for the next four years and beyond.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that under the Bainimarama government, all Fijians are valued and Fiji escaped one of the world’s major crisis.

“We have also catered for those who have been left on the margin of society for decades, we’ve catered for them and at the same time we taken us out of COVID safely, which is one in a hundred year event through safe and sound policies which has seen Fiji bounce back.”

He says they made sure the rights of all people are guaranteed under their leadership.

Meanwhile, the FEO in a press conference this afternoon confirmed that candidate nominations filed by Fiji Labour Party and National Federation Party are being processed.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says they have received nominations from Social Democratic Liberal Party and they had a booking with the People’s Alliance, however, they will be coming back with documents in due course.

Saneem says the nominations will close at mid-day on Monday, November 14th.