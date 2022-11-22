FijiFirst candidates confident of their leader

FijiFirst candidates have reiterated the message shared by their party leader Voreqe Bainimarama to voters to consider how the party policies have elevated their way of life.

The candidates say they have rallied behind Bainimarama because of his leadership quality and achievements.

Sachida Nand, a FijiFirst candidate while addressing party supporters at Narere in Nasinu last night said policies introduced by FijiFirst have benefitted all Fijians.

“Don’t forget that. Always remember where we came from, what we went through and where we want to go.”

Former MP Selai Adimaitoga, shared similar sentiments.

“During the pandemic, everyone spoke negatively about our leader but when I went to overseas, I received a lot praises from world leaders present about the leadership of our Prime Minister during COVID.”

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama says he has capable candidates in his party and they will work to ensure developments in Fiji continues once they get into power again.

“I have a good bunch of candidates, one of the top candidates you’ll come across.”

FijiFirst will further develop its policies by using the budget in place as it says it already consists of the majority of its focus areas.