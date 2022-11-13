FijiFirst candidates appointed on merit

FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Party has chosen its provisional candidates on merit.

Sayed-Khaiyum says FijiFirst has always appointed people who subscribe to the values and principles of the Party.

The FijiFirst’s line-up has 11 female candidates, while one candidate, former teacher, Peniasi Rawaidranu is a person with special needs.

Article continues after advertisement

“It does not matter about the gender, about the province or the person is in wheelchair or not in wheelchair, and that’s a wonderful thing about FijiFirst and that manifests itself in all our policies, whether it’s open merit recruitment system, whether it’s in terms of social welfare policies, whether it’s in terms of the various assistance we provide in terms of targeted assistance, whether it is inflation mitigation.”

Sayed-Khaiyum has emphasized that FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama and the Party believes in inclusivity.

FijiFirst filed its candidate’s nominations to the Fijian Elections Office on Friday.