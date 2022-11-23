FijiFirst calls on Fijians to be wary of campaign tactics

The FijiFirst General Secretary during its rally in Ba last night urged Fijians to be wary of political parties using race, ethnicity and religion to cause division.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while addressing the rally says Fijians are aware of the progress FijiFirst has made through its various policies whilst in government.

He also made reassurance that FijiFirst will continue to prioritize the needs of Fijians.

“There are a lot of lies going around. There are a lot of people using race and ethnicity, religion to try and divide you because they know that the Fijian public is now beginning to think about policies.”

Party Leader Voreqe Bainimarama while speaking at the rally urged Fijians to be mindful of the information they receive as some are meant to deceive the public for political gain.

“I am aware that there’s been a lot of lies and misinformation spreading around, some of which you may have heard of. Some of the lies spreading is about our debt. There’s a lot of lies. As many know, the FijiFirst government has accomplished a lot in the past years. More than any government ever have. That’s the truth.”

Bainimarama says misinformation and lies are becoming rife as we approach December 14, adding that his party stands ready to clarify and answer any questions Fijians may have.