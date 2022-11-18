FijiFirst assists marginalized people: Rawaidranu

FijiFirst candidate Peniasi Rawaidranu

People living with disabilities are often seen as a burden and even described by some as good for nothing, says FijiFirst candidate Peniasi Rawaidranu.

However, the former teacher says FijiFirst has eliminated the stigma and discrimination that Fijians with disabilities face daily.

He said he was able-bodied a few years ago but today, he uses a wheelchair to help him move around.

Rawaidranu says he has four aunties who are also living with a disability and previously, they would receive $45 monthly assistance but FijiFirst increased this allocation to $90.

“This government looked into the needs of people living with disabilities, some say that they are good for nothing but this government cares about them. That is why I am here, it’s not something that is made up. I am here because this party stands for the truth and it looks after everyone equally.”

Rawaidranu adds the government also pays the tuition fees of every Fijian including people like him and he is grateful to be part of a team that was also instrumental in ratifying the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

He has pleaded with voters to vote for FijiFirst in order to ensure that developments continue.