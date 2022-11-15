FijiFirst, a future-looking party: Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst Party General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

The FijiFirst Party General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says if another political party leader or party is appointed into power, they will bring instability into Fiji.

He says this is because they are unstable even in opposition.

“Rabuka is one party, he forms another party, SODELPA is fighting,-five or six of their candidates joined PAPI today and they are now their candidates. People are switching and changing. This man did not change party, he stuck to his values and principles. FijiFirst did not move from its values and principles despite anything happening.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that FijiFirst is a future-looking party, and its policies reflect this move.

The Attorney-General and Minister for Economy also stated that the government has made decisive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of Fijians during the COVID-19 period and even after the pandemic.