Fijians urged to vote wisely on December 14

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama last night reassured Fijians that his party will continue to prioritize the needs of every Fijian while ensuring economic development continues.

Bainimarama says while voting is everyone’s fundamental right, it is critical that people are aware of the consequences of voting for the wrong party.

He adds some political parties are campaigning along the lines of causing division, however, he stressed that FijiFirst will continue to push for a united Fiji and that no one is left behind.

“This is the most important election ever for Fijians and hence people need to vote wisely. My party stands for unity and we are about inclusivity. We must not forget or neglect other races or ethnicity going forward, neglecting them will greatly affect our economic productivity. This has been the practice by past government.”

FijiFirst candidate, Penijamini Vukivou says voting this year will decide whether Fijians choose a government to take Fiji forward or one that will take them back.

“It is important for our fellow Fijians to learn the truth and dismiss lies during this campaign period. There is only one government that can take us forward and that is the FijiFirst government. If you don’t choose this government and another comes into power, they can take us back.”

The FijiFirst Leader also highlighted that his government has done more than any previous governments ever have in terms of development and inclusive policies.