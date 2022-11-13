Fijians urged to vote for stability

Aliki Bia [Source: FijiFirst Facebook]

FijiFirst provisional candidate Aliki Bia is pleading with eligible voters to understand Fiji’s economic status and what this government can do over time.

The former mainstream media journalist has reminded voters not to base their votes on their feelings or the difficulties that they are currently going through.

“Some are like this, when the footpath is not done or when there is no electricity, water cuts are continuous, some will say I do not want to vote for this party or this government here should be thrown out, today I want to reiterate that we need to look at the bigger picture.”

Bia says this government has weathered various challenges and it is led by a visionary leader Voreqe Bainimarama and also a band of hardworking individuals.

He adds the team is guided by compassion and it’s secured through wisdom.

Meanwhile, provisional candidate Zarina Begum Reece says she opted to contest the election under the FijiFirst banner because she believes in the party’s leadership.