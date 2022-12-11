Fijians urged to make informed decision

FijiFirst Candidate Premila Kumar [right] has labelled People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka as a deceitful person.

While campaigning in Laqere, Nasinu yesterday Kumar claimed that Rabuka has no good or new ideas and is only talking about the past.

According to Kumar, opposition parties are leveraging fear to win votes.

“They are saying the Pakistani’s will come and take over the villages. This is just to scare each one of you so don’t use a party that is not honest and will not be able to deliver.”

Kumar says if wrong decisions are made, Fijians will not be able to go back and correct them.

She has urged Fijians to make an informed and wise decision on December 14th and vote for a better country.

While speaking during the party rally in Syria Park, Nausori yesterday, People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka stated that he is trying to rectify his wrongdoings of the 1987 coup.