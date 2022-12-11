Fijians ready to vote

Keleto Takele from Veivatuloa Village in Namosi

Fiji is one of the few countries globally that practices campaign and media blackout periods.

This means that the media stop covering campaigning, and political parties are prohibited from campaigning and displaying slogans, banners, posters, flags, or the colors of a party or candidate in the election.

Today, a few eligible voters in the Central Division who spoke to FBC News echoed their support for this blackout period, which commences at midnight.

Veronika Josivini

Seventy-nine-year-old Veronika Josivini says as an elderly citizen, she is aware of the policies shared by political parties.

“I have been voting since 2014 and I have seen the developments done by various governments in the past and as a voter, this blackout period is a good opportunity to have a thorough discussion with my family on the party’s policies.”



Inoke Navura

Twenty-one-year-old Inoke Navura says the blackout period will enable voters to think about the policies that have been promoted by the parties.

“For me, I will vote for someone that will look after my interest as a youth, and I have seen what has been done over the years.”

Keleto Takele from Veivatuloa Village in Namosi says he is impressed with the manifestos of each party.

“I have already made up my mind and I will vote for a party that will continue to take Fiji forward economically.”



Nalini Swami

Nalini Swami, a garment factory worker, says Fijians who can vote must vote on December 14.

“The election is going to be done or whatever that is going to be done but it’s my choice who I want to vote for and who helps me a lot, it my choice of vote.”



Chandra Lekha

Sixty-nine-year-old Chandra Lekha echoed similar sentiments.

“Because of the help that they are giving now for the children they are not paying any fees, the bus fare, social welfare.”

Amit Kumar says, as a first-time voter, he is ready to vote.

“Like before voting, they have to think a lot and not just go to the polling station but they have to think of their future.”



Amit Kumar

The Electoral Act states that any person who contravenes Section 63 of the Act commits an offense and shall be liable upon conviction to a fine not exceeding $50,000 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 10 years or both.