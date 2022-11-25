Fijians have the right to choose government: FijiFirst

The FijiFirst General Secretary has raised concerns regarding the constant attack on the party.

While campaigning in Narere, Nasinu last night, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they have discovered that a YouTube channel has been created by somebody in India, who has been paid by somebody in Fiji to post videos and sow ethnic discord.

Sayed-Khaiyum claims that opposition political parties are running racial-based campaigns.

Article continues after advertisement

“They said in your arms you have Hindu blood flowing or not. That’s the level it’s on YouTube. We’ve just discovered, that it is made by somebody in India who has been paid by somebody in Fiji .We tracking down who’s done it we are coming very close to it.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also claims that some of the People’s Alliance candidates visited Namosi and asked Fijians to vote for them because they are iTaukei.

He adds the opposition parties don’t want to talk to Fijians about their policies.

The FijiFirst has reiterated that Fijians have the right to know what policies they have.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fijians have the right to choose the government.