Fijians can worship in religious group of their choice: Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama at their rally in Nabua Methodist Church Hall last night.

Fijians have the right to worship in a religious group of their choice.

FijiFirst Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama made this assurance to voters present at their rally in Nabua Methodist Church Hall last night.

Bainimarama says this is to clear the air on misleading information about secular state.

“I have received a video of a pastor, who stated that circular state has been implemented to remove Christianity. Another person stated that Christians cannot serve their God, through a circular state. If you see, every Fijian still has the right to join the faith group of their choice.”

He says a lot of iTaukei have been influenced by politicians in the opposition to believe that a secular state will remove Christianity.

Bainimarama says a lot of people are against it because they do not understand it.

He is urging Fijians not to be swayed by misleading information about their religion, as every Fijian has the right to worship in a religious group of their choice.

In the 2013 Fijian Constitution, it is declared that Fiji is a secular state – no particular religion or God will be held superior to another and no one will be forced to practice another religion.