Fijian electoral system is the best system: Saneem

The Fijian electoral system is the best system to get as many women, youth, persons with disabilities, or any kind of advocacy group into parliament.

Supervisor of Elections during a talanoa session at the University of the South Pacific highlighted the current system is a popular system.

It means that a popular candidate will get the bulk of the votes, and the support candidates will get a few votes each and will still make it into Parliament.

Saneem says if we want to have more women in parliament, this is the system, as we don’t even need quotas in Fiji.

“In Fiji right now, we have one of the highest percentages of women in parliament because of the electoral system. Popular candidates secured that many votes, supporting candidates contributed to it, then the number of seats were allocated to those parties, and based on the order of the number of votes they got, they got into parliament.”

Women comprised only 24 percent of candidates in 2018. This was an increase from other elections in Fiji, as women made up less than 18 percent of candidates in 2014 and less than nine percent in 2006.

Currently, Fiji’s Parliamentary seats are allocated using the mathematical formula called the d’Hondt method.