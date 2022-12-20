Fiji to have a new government

Viliame Gavoka, Sitiveni Rabuka and Biman Prasad

Fiji will have a new government after the Social Democratic Liberal Party decided to team up with The People’s Alliance and its coalition partner, The National Federation Party.

SODELPA, which was the kingmaker in the decision for the next government, and the Management Board after having voted this evening, have decided to team up with the PA and NFP.

Anare Jale, the chair of the Negotiations Committee, says it was a hard decision to make and it took some major deliberations to reach a decision.

Anare Jale, the chair of the Negotiations Committee [middle] with Ro Teimumu Kepa [left].

Jale says it was tough as 16 voted for the PA/NFP while 14 went for FijiFirst.

“As I said the decision was a tough one. It was a difficult one. A decision that had to be balanced, a decision that had considered the presentation that have been made to the negotiating team of SODELPA in the past of three days. We analyzed the presentations that were given, and we came back to report back to the board. Today the parties themselves were given an opportunity to come before the management board to address the management board and clarify issues which the management board wished to clarify with them.”

The Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa, says it was a decision that was taken after many factors were looked at.

“We are factoring in the stability of our country, the way the people have asked us to look at the areas we needed to look at in terms of where we were to vote. So, you can see that it was very close, 16-14, so we hope that the way ahead is going to be one that will bring in good news to our people.”

The government will have 29 seats in Parliament, while the Opposition, which will be FijiFirst who will be on 26 seats.,