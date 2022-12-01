Fiji Police Force an apolitical institution says ACP Khan

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Law enforcement officers have again been reminded to remain apolitical and understand their role in ensuring a safe and conducive environment for the 2022 General Election.

During the send-off parade for officers in the Eastern Division yesterday, Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan reiterated this message and also reminded officers not to deviate from their core responsibilities.

He says the focus is now on the election and officers must not let their guard down by ensuring that the assigned routine operations are well looked after and be aware of the criminal landscape.

ACP Khan also acknowledged the officers for serving dutifully in urban, rural, and maritime areas.

He adds that police officers who will be deployed to the maritime islands in the Eastern Division will be casting their votes via postal voting.