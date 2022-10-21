Fiji conducts free and fair elections: Marles

[File Photo]

Fiji has been conducting free and fair elections.

These were the words of Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles during a press meeting in Suva today.

He says the electoral process is a matter for Fiji which Australia very much respects and they are looking with interest and optimism to the upcoming Fiji election.

He welcomes the invitation by the Fijian government to co-lead the multinational observer group again.

“And we’re very pleased to have been offered that opportunity by the Fijian government and we will take that up with Indonesia and India. I think the last elections there were something like 10 countries who came and participated in the observation of the Fijian elections, so we’d anticipate that there is that level of interest again.”

Marles says they have a history of working closely with the Pacific island countries and providing technical support in a General Election.