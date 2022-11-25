Fiji cannot afford division: Bainimarama

Voting for People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka will take Fijians back to 2000 says Fijifirst leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

He made the comments at the party campaign meeting at Vashist Muni School Hall in Navua.

Bainimarama says his government removed uncertainty from the country.

He says Rabuka and National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad are in love with the 1997 constitution as they had put it together which was a corrupt constitution.

Bainimarama says the 1997 constitution was a racist constitution and the country will never prosper by bringing back racism.

He says Fiji cannot afford division.

The Fijifirst leader emphasized that Rabuka and Prasad want to take the country back to 2000 and if Fijians vote for Rabuka, people will wake up in the 1990s the very next day.

He says they are the only ones who put Fijians in the constitution and they will bring everyone together.

He adds they will never leave anyone behind.