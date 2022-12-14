Figures not looking impressive

The Fijian Elections Office says current trends indicate the voter turnout will be less than 2018.

As of 3pm, 285, 845 voters have cast their votes in 1321 of the 1435 polling venues. 72 percent voted in 2018.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says this is a bleak look compared to the 2018 figure.

Saneem is challenging voters to come out and cast their votes, adding that some had not agreed when he had forecast a low turnout.

“The time is now for action. If you and your family members have not voted, bring everybody down to the polling stations. We are all ready and waiting for you. If you come down and the lines are still long, we will allow you to stay in the line until the last voter who was in the line before 6pm has voted. So nobody will be left out, but you have to take the initiative and take the step to come down and vote.”

606, 092 people are expected to vote today.