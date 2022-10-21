FEO welcomes IFES CEO Visit

[Source: Supplied]

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has welcomed the visit from Anthony Banbury, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems.

The FEO and IFES have a Memorandum of Understanding for mutual collaboration and cooperation in the development of electoral practices.

This is the first time the Head of IFES has visited the FEO since its establishment in 2014.

Saneem says the discussions with Banbury extended from the work that the FEO is doing with IFES in Fiji together with the various initiatives that both the agencies have undertaken together.

He adds one of the success stories of FEO’s collaboration with IFES has been the Elections Disability Access Working Group which has paved the way for greater accessibility in elections for persons with disabilities.

Saneem says they are fortunate to be in partnership with the IFES as it continues to develop elections and electoral practices in Fiji for free and fair elections.