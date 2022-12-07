FEO verifying postal ballots

Pictured above is the postal ballots being verified at the Postal Vote Processing Centre in Nasese.

The first batch of postal ballots were verified at the Postal Vote Processing Centre in Nasese this morning.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the Fijian Elections Office staff have to verify if the ballot details match their records in their database, such as voter details and signatures.

Saneem advises people who vote by postal ballot to make sure their papers arrive at the Fijian Elections Office by 6 pm on Election Day.

Article continues after advertisement

Members of the Multinational Observers Group and political party agents were also present to witness the verification process.

A total of 9,916 Fijians are registered to vote through postal ballots in the 2022 General Election.