FEO to publish polling venues

Pictured is a polling venue in the previous General Election [File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office will publish the final list of polling venues in the dailies tomorrow.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says these are the places Fijians will be voting at in the next General Election.

Saneem is urging voters to go through the list to check the venues that will be operational on December 14th.

“Under section 41(2) of the Electoral Act, the Supervisor of Elections is required to publish all the polling venues that will be used on Election Day. We have also decided to tell you how many Polling Stations will operate at those locations and in addition to that we are giving you the total voter count for that location.”

Saneem adds some polling venues will have a large number of voters, while others will be fewer.

He stated that pre-poll venues will have a smaller number of voters depending on the population of the pre-poll area.

Meanwhile, Saneem says they have also received one more nomination today from an independent candidate from last week.