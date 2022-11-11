FEO to keep voter services centres operational

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fijian Elections Office will keep all voter services centres around the country operational until Election Day.

While the registration of voters has closed, Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says voters who were already registered can still request for replacement voter cards.

“We will not be doing any more changes, we will not update your address and we will certainly not be able to amend your polling venue, now that the Writ has been issued. So the information that is already on the National Register of Voters will simply be reprinted on the latest upgraded voter cards and you will be able to access that.”

The SOE says this means that if Fijians have lost or misplaced their voter cards, the FEO will be able to provide a replacement, free of charge.

With polling set to take place on December 14th, Saneem reiterated that the FEO will ensure that voters are able to get their voter cards replaced right up until Election Day.

The 20 centres are now open across the four divisions between 8.30 am to 3 pm on weekdays and between 9 am to 3 pm on weekends.

Voter Service Centre Schedule: VSC Schedule